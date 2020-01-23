The Police Command in Sokoto state on Thursday says it has arrested one Yahaya Umar, in possession of five locally-made firearms

The police said many other suspected criminals were also arrested across the state within a week.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, who paraded the suspects in Sokoto, said Umar was intercepted by men of Operation Puff Adder along Kebbe- Ungushi feeder road in Kebbe local government area.

“Umar who is an indigene of Mai Kurhuna village in Kebbe LGA was arrested on Jan. 21 while riding a JinCheng motorcycle and in possession of five locally made firearms.

“He confessed to have manufactured them in his workshop for sale at the rate of N3,000 each to interested buyers,” he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that policemen also on foot patrol along Nigeria/Niger Republic border, Kalmalo axis of Illela LGA, intercepted four rifles with 3,149 rounds of live ammunition on Jan. 11.

“Our men attached to Gwadabawa Area Command on rigorous foot patrol intercepted a Royal motorcycle without registration number.

“While demanding to know what the rider was conveying, the hoodlums tried to bribe the officers, but they refused and insisted to know the content of the sack.

“The two suspects suddenly abandoned the motorcycle and took to their heels. The officers pursued them but they escaped into the bush.

“While searching the sack, the officers recovered two each of AK47 rifle and AK49 rifle with a total of 3,149 rounds of live ammunition,” he added.

Kaoje further said that the command had also on Jan. 15, arrested one Usman Kiruwa, a suspected cattle rustler, and recovered nine out of 11 reported stolen cows.

He added that four other suspects were arrested in connection with the 11 stolen cows.

“The Command had also arrested Shamsu Muhammad, Bilal Baki and Saifullahi Isah, who criminally conspired and made away with one Haujoe motorcycle and one Daylong motorcycle valued N107,000.”

Kaoje also said the police on Jan. 15, arrested one Aliyu Umar in possession of nine bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The commissioner added that one Abubakar Sadiq, aged 18, was arrested by on Wednesday for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

He said the suspects would be prosecuted after full investigation.