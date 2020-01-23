The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, says it is time the Federal Government arrest the leaders of the Miyetti Allah for allegedly sponsoring crimes in the nation.

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, CAN President, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday said it was said that there had been several killings in the northern part of the country in recent time.

According to him, the Federal Government should order the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Groups who are sponsoring and perpertuating the crime in Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba states, among others.

More to come…