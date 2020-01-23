‘Eyimofe’ Nigerian movie will be premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival slated for February.

The film, written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo alongside stars, Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, and Jacob Alexander.

The film festival, which starts in February would pay accolades to the Nigerian movie industry, which has become one of the most talked-about worldwide.

The movie emerged 2018 Purple List Award winner which has been a remarkable project alongside one of the 10 projects chosen for last year’s Independent Film Project (IFP) Narrative Lab in New York.

It has also displayed Nigeria’s impressive record at the Berlin International Film Festival, considered one of the “Big Three” alongside Cannes and Venice festivals.

“Eyimofe” feature film tells the story of two Lagosians desperate for a better life in Europe.

It is an alternate migrant tale because it offers a new perspective, one that focuses on the people caught in raids and rescued from the sea.

The movie features both local and international actors like Goodness Emmanuel, among others.