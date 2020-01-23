Member of Nigeria’s red chamber, Senator Dino Melaye has criticised the judicial system of the country, mocking its ‘inconsistencies’.

Melaye shared his comment on his Instagram page, he wrote; “It is the judicial inconsistencies of the supreme court that gave birth to judicial acrobatism that resulted in the judicial somersault we are currently experiencing. Judiciary be born again”.

This is coming at a time that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is under attack for its ruling of the Imo State Governorship election. The Court ruled that PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha be retrenched and replaced with APC’s candidate, Hope Uzodinma