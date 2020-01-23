Music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs has advised that men who have good women in their lives should let them know and also honor them because they may not get a second chance.

The 50-year-old rapper and businessman stated this while paying tribute to Kim Porter, his ex and mother of his three kids who died in 2018.

The model and actress died of pneumonia in November. She was 47.

In the heartbreaking caption, he wrote: “If you got a good woman please let her know. Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn’t get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! @ladykp I’ll honor you forever. ”

While some followers sympathized with him, others pointed out that he didn’t honor Kim while she was here, instead he cheated on her and left her for other women.

Combs had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kimberly Porter, which lasted from 1994 to 2007.

They were not a couple at the time of her death, but they remained tight and had a close-knit family. The two had three children together.