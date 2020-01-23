The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, says it will not handpick any candidate for the party in the forthcoming council poll in the state.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC, stated this on Thursday during a press briefing in Akure.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed April 18 for the local government polls in all 18 council areas and 209 wards in the state.

According to Adetimehin, APC is a party of integrity and will allow transparency and fairness to hold sway.

He said that the party would not condone any form of thuggery and hooliganism during the election.

The chairman explained that the sale of nomination forms had closed, adding that the screening for aspirants would commence on Saturday.

He assured that the aspirants would be given a level-playing field for popular and acceptance candidates to emerge at the screening and primaries.

He dismissed the insinuations that there were some anointed candidates, assuring that the screening would be transparent.

“We want to assure all aspirants that the party would ensure a very transparent and credible process that would lead to the emergence of candidates for the elections.

“We see preparation for the election as a litmus test of our ability to handle such issues, ahead of the main task.

“The state chapter is not oblivious of the fact that 2020 is a crucial year that the party’s cohesion must not be toyed with.

“Therefore, we feel it is expedient to be fair and transparent in all that we do to avoid misgivings and ill-fillings among our members.

“We will do what is fair and just; we will do what will further unite us as a family,” Adetimehin said.

He promised that the party would continue to embark on measures that would further unite members and eliminate any semblance of wrangling or friction from the fold.

According to him, it was not unusual for people to disagree, but resolving issues through effective internal mechanisms must be explored at all times.

The chairman said that he was confident that the party would always be victorious in all the elections held in the state because the present administration had done tremendously well for the state in the last three years.