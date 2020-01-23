Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Thursday insisted that the establishment of the Southwest security outfit, Operation Amotekun, is illegal and has no place in the constitution.

Malami, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the Federal Government would not bat an eye due to sentiment being displayed by people on the matter.

According to him, no amount of effort to hide the truth would work, saying that people could be carried away by sentimental or emotional inclinations, but that the truth remained apparently palpable.

He said the bottom line was that the current Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not accommodate formation of regional security architecture.

“This is a fact which is undisputable and undeniable. Mr. Falana was prevaricating and circumlocuting using evasive techniques when he was asked by the media to justify the presence of lacuna within the law which could establish or protect the concept of regionalism in any operation in the country.

“This arrangement called Amotekun is not backed by any law neither at the State nor at the Federal Government level. Amotekun, therefore, remains unconstitutional and illegal as already indicated,” he stated.

The Attorney General added that the Federal Government appreciated that legally-minded Nigerians had started to eschew emotions by offering legal comments on the matter as against being carried away by other inclinations.

He said his office was committed to the rule of law and a constitutional democratic Federal Republic of Nigeria.