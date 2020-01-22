Okafor Ofiebor, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has denied social media news claiming that Governor Nyesom Wike insulted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for protesting against the Supreme Court verdict on Ihedioha Vs Governor Uzodinma of Imo State.

In a government house press statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, the Commissioner for Information and Communications said, “The authors of the fake news quoted the governor as saying that PDP has gone totally insane. Those who are close to the governor know that he has very high regards for the leadership of the PDP, and as an accomplished legal practitioner, he will never use such an uncouth language to talk about a party he has laboured selflessly to build.

“Governor Wike never berated the PDP for staging a protest against the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office.

“It is laughable that mischief-makers think they can use fake news to whittle down the rising political profile of Governor Wike.

“We make bold to say that Governor Wike remains a strong pillar, committed and loyal party man, who should not be associated with a call to sack the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

“This is the handiwork of moles within the party who will stop at nothing to discredit a man who has given his all to a party he loves so dearly.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the fake news circulating in the Social Media, because it has no iota of truth in it,” Paulinus Nsirim said.