Award-winning songwriter and singer Simi is responding to questions from her Simi Army fans after the first segment.
Watch part two of the question and answer section which is hilarious and interesting at the same time.
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 12:10 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
Award-winning songwriter and singer Simi is responding to questions from her Simi Army fans after the first segment.
Watch part two of the question and answer section which is hilarious and interesting at the same time.
What do you think?