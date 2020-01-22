Nigerian actress and philanthropist Empress Njamah has been off Instagram for some weeks and the 39-year-old has shared why she’s been off the social media platform.

Empress shared a video where she narrated how she and her mother were robbed 3 times in Traffic.

Other people who were also at the scene of the incident were either stabbed or injured she says. Though the movie star is still healing from the process, she reached out to children by feeding them, as a way of thanking God for sparing their lives.