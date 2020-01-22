Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the relocation of 300 displaced people affected by the Ile-Epo pipeline explosion in Abule Egba to the Igando Relief Camp.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said LASEMA received a request from the Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area Chairmn, Dr Augustine Arogun for LASEMA relief assistance for the residents (estimated at 300 men, women and children) who were displaced in the resultant fire from the above captioned explosion.

“We are pleased to confirm that, Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has graciously given his approval to immediately commence relief camp activities and support for the affected people at the Igando Relief Camp, Igando, Lagos.”