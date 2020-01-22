Rivers State House of Assembly has begun moves to ensure commercial bus and taxis are painted in the Rivers official colours.

The House gave this after it considered a motion on indiscriminate use of colours and abandonment of Rivers State official vehicle colours and numbers by commercial vehicle operators.

The motion was presented by the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 2, Hon Prince Lezina Ngbor.

Hon Ngbor while presenting the motion expressed worry on the level of harm caused by unpainted taxis and buses.

He expressed worry that the law making it mandatory for commercial vehicles to paint their vehicles had been kept in the cooler and urged that the Rivers State Ministry of transport be called upon to activate it.

Lawmakers who debated on the motion including a leader of the house, Martin Amaewhule, Hon Sokolo Solomon (Abua Odual), Hon Michael Chinda (Obio Akpor 2) Hon Mathew Dike (Tai) lauded Hon Ngbor on the motion and harped on the need for the full implementation of the policy to curb insecurity.

The lawmakers also argued that the transport committee be mandated to liaise with the ministry of transport on the best ways to implement the policy.

Speaker of the House, Ikuiyi Ibani, while ruling on the resolution of the house urged the committee on transport to meet with the transport ministry and brief the house on the best way forward. 19 person voted in favour of the motion.

Three Committees submitted their reports. They include the committee on Health, chaired by Hon Sam Ogeh, the committee of Finance chaired by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie and that of Public Accounts headed by Hon Major Jack.

The house later adjourned to Friday 27th January for debates on the reports.