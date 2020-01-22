The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has tasked the staff of the Commission to put national interest above self in order to continue to win the fight against corruption in the country.

The Chairman who made this remark during the year 2020 retreat for the Board and Management staff of ICPC recently in Abuja, said that for the Commission to continue to record successes in its fight against corruption, the management and staff must continue to pursue the cause with vigour.

Earlier in his address, Owasanoye noted that the Commission is starting the year with mixed blessings as the Secretary to the Commission, Professor Usman Abubakar had been elevated from the academic title of Doctorate Degree to Professorship, and also the Commission’s Head of Administration, Dr. Bala Mohammed elevated to the academic title of Doctorate Degree.

According to him, the accolade by the public that ICPC was performing better was a good one, but given his expectations, the Commission was yet to prove itself.

He, therefore, emphasized the need for the Board and staff to collectively join hands to work together in achieving the Commission’s mandate.