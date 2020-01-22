For the second time in 24 hours, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has reiterated the commitment of the anti-graft agency to ensuring that the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is repatriated to Nigeria to face criminal charges against her.

Magu gave the hint in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, January, while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office.

He earlier told journalists when he was at the Ilorin Zonal Office on a working visit yesterday that the UK had refused to extradite Diezani to Nigeria to face corrupt charges.

Magu said the Commission had traced a number of criminal activities ranging from abuse of office, bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money-laundering to the former minister, who is currently at large to avoid questions on alleged criminal activities dotting her years as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The anti-graft boss, who wondered why her current country of abode has not surrendered her to Nigeria to face justice, said the EFCC would do everything within its power to get her prosecuted this year.