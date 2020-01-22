Following the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s comment on the controversial southwest security initiative ‘Amotekun’, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions either for or against his comment.

It was his first reaction since the security outfit, with the code-name Amotekun was launched in Ibadan almost two weeks ago. He said Amotekun presents a great opportunity for the country in its quest to enthrone true federalism, of which he has been an advocate since 1999.

“Shorn of the overly dramatic language, what lies before us is but a step in the evolution of our federalism. This is an opportunity to more clearly define that federalism”, he wrote.

On this #Amotekun:

– Will Akeredolu stand to the end & risk his 2nd term ticket?

– Can Fayemi stand alone & against Tinubu?

– Will Oyetola say "pim" in this matter?

– Can Sanwo-Olu & Dapo go against the wish of their Zaddy? Oro di hun, oro p'esi je, oro di hun! Amotekun! 💪 — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) January 22, 2020

Àmòtékùn development in D West has shown us D truth about D regions leaders. D deafening silence of @ProfOsinbajo , Ashiwaju Tinubu, Fashola & D rest of them, speaks eloquently of D quality of their leadership. THEY ARE READY TO SACRIFICE THEIR PEOPLE'S INTEREST FOR PATRONAGE! — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) January 22, 2020

Why do you need Tinubu’s validation on Amotekun? You know it at the bottom of your heart he’s a Leader!

He’s a leader, I said what I said. — Táíwò Àlàbí HO2/ Educated Marlian (@taiwoalabiho2) January 22, 2020

The North really have an opinion on Amotekun because Tinubu has gone there to disgrace his ancestors. Man, the way Tinubu will walk alone in 2023. A greedy clown who doesn’t know when to quit. All these for a ticket SW APC will never get. — Misogynist-General (@VillageParrot) January 21, 2020

Bola Tinubu has called for a dialogue between the AGF Malami and the South west Governors. Tinubu warns of a major implication of extreme thoughts on the Amotekun experiment…… Thank You Asiwaju….. 👏…. We told them but they are more interested in playing to the gallery. — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) January 22, 2020