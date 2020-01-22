Following the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s comment on the controversial southwest security initiative ‘Amotekun’, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions either for or against his comment.

It was his first reaction since the security outfit, with the code-name Amotekun was launched in Ibadan almost two weeks ago. He said Amotekun presents a great opportunity for the country in its quest to enthrone true federalism, of which he has been an advocate since 1999.

“Shorn of the overly dramatic language, what lies before us is but a step in the evolution of our federalism. This is an opportunity to more clearly define that federalism”, he wrote.