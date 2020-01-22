The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has decried the refusal of the United Kingdom (UK), to extradite former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face trial for alleged money laundering in Nigeria.

Magu stated this on Monday, January 20, 2020, while receiving the “Institution of the Decade” award on behalf of the EFCC at the awards ceremony organised by Thisday Newspaper to mark its 25th anniversary at the Eko Hotels and Suits , Victoria Island, Lagos.

The EFCC boss disclosed that the Commission had sufficient evidence to prosecute Allison-Madueke for the alleged financial malfeasance she committed while in office.

The looted funds, traced to Allison-Madueke and others, he noted, could be used to keep the wheel of the nation’s economy rolling if recovered.