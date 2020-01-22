Following minor cabinet reshuffle by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the newly re-deployed Commissioner to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed has called for cooperation among officials of the Ministry as he resumed duty.

Ahmed was received at the Ministry by top officials and management staff led by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam.

The Commissioner, who addressed the management staff of the Ministry, charged the members of staff to come up with new ideas that would be impactful to residents of the State.

He sought for the cooperation of members of staff in delivering dividends of democracy to Lagosians, particularly those at the grassroots across all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas

Ahmed assured all the components of the Ministry, especially its major stakeholders who are traditional rulers and local government officials of better service delivery going forward.

He said “I want to pledge my loyalty to all those who have stakes in this Ministry including the members of staff.”

He also stated that he would operate an open door policy, saying that his tenure at the Ministry would be all-inclusive where no one would be left behind in achieving the greater Lagos.

While saying that the success of one is the success of all, the Commissioner called on everyone to join hands with him as he pilot the affairs of the ministry.

“My position here as the Commissioner is just by providence. By implication, there is nothing I can do without all of you here. Don’t see me as a ruler but as a co-worker who is here to coordinate the activities of all of you and the Ministry as a whole.

“My humble plea is that let us design all our activities to align with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration and the onus is on you to make this agenda translate into programmes that will impact the life of Lagosians such that they can be able to relate with it,” Ahmed reiterated.