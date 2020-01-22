As part of efforts to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the State, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has stepped up its operations to arrest defiant pedestrians crossing major roads and highways across the metropolis, with 36 nabbed.

The Corps Marshal, LAGESC, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (Rtd), who stated this on Wednesday during the monthly interface session with senior officers of the Agency at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi, noted that the Agency is focusing on attaining total compliance on the use of pedestrian bridges by the populace in line with the directive of the State Government.

While highlighting the inherent risks associated with crossing the highways by road users, she disclosed that LAGESC officers have been directed to arrest any pedestrian crossing major roads and highways within a distance of 200 metres to a pedestrian bridge in the vicinity.

She emphasised that the Lagos State Government is concerned about citizens who unnecessarily endanger their lives by crossing highways, just as she charged the LAGESC operatives to intensify efforts on ensuring compliance and encouraging residents to use available pedestrian bridges.

Akinpelu averred that the Agency is presently carrying out the total enforcement in some of the identified areas such as Ikeja Along, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Berger, C.M.S amongst others, adding that about 36 persons have so far been arrested for traffic offences since the exercise commenced.

The Corps Marshal further disclosed that Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello has approved the establishment of additional Divisional Offices in the State towards ensuring adequate coverage of the metropolis, noting that these would ensure officers are strategically positioned towards achieving zero tolerance to all forms of environmental and traffic offences in the State.

She implored Divisional Commanders, Deputy Divisional Commanders, Unit Commanders and Senior Officers to enhance monitoring of the pedestrian bridges, emphasising the need to dislodge traders around the bridges and walkways for free human movement.