Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Bala has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his victory in the 2019 governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen in Bauchi, Bala disclosed that he had fears of being sacked just like Emeka Ihedioha by the apex court. He added that his fear was heightened by the confidence his opponents showed before the court judgement.

Bala said; “The Imo incident is one of such incidents that is a manifestation of a judicial process. It was a very painful outcome for me as a PDP member and as a friend to the former governor who was affected”.

“It was something unexpected and I knew what happened to him could happen to anybody.

“Certainly it gave me some fears for the first time, thinking that maybe, the confidence expressed by my competitors had something to do with some assurances in some quarters somewhere, but I still had faith in God.”