Nigerian actress and mum of one Kate Henshaw say she’s blessed and living her life with no regrets.
The fitness enthusiast and social advocate shared a picture of herself in the beach with this caption:
🎶Ask me how I'm doing, I'm blessed, yes Living every moment, no regrets Smile up on my face, I'm like oh yes I'm blessed yes, I'm blessed…🎶 – Charlie Wilson #K8DGR8 #KTG #KateTheUnbroken #Oluwakate #oluwalonik8 #oluwanifek8 #oluwatojuk8 #oluwawapeluk8 #Oluwaferank8 #Oluwaniolusoagutank8 #blessed #GraceChild #positivevibesonly💯 #positiveenergy 🏝 @moistbeachoniru
The 47-year-old was formerly married to Rod Nuttal, but the duo separated in 2000.
Kate shares a daughter Gabrielle Nuttal with ex-husband Rod Nuttal.
