A video has been released by ISIS’s Amaq ‘news agency purportedly showing the execution of a Nigerian Christian by a young boy from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror group, marauding in Nigeria’s north east.

The horrific footage shows a child of around eight years old carrying out the execution in an unidentified outdoor area of Borno. The release of the video coincided with the execution of Lawan Andimi, the leader of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika LGA of Adamawa state.

The child in the video warns other Christians: ‘We won’t stop until we take revenge for all the blood that was spilled.’

An image taken from the distressing footage has been shared online by SITE Intelligence Group, an organisation which tracks the activity of jihadist groups.

Director of SITE Intelligence Group, Rita Katz, said of the video: ‘There is no end to ISIS’s immorality.’

According to Katz, the video was taken in Borno in north-eastern Nigeria and the boy is from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror organisation.

While ISIS has ramped up its attacks on Christians in recent years, Katz added that the video was also a ‘throwback’ to the terror group’s days of children conducting gruesome executions.

ISIS has routinely used young children, dubbed ‘cubs of the Caliphate’, to carry out the killings of prisoners in propaganda videos.

The Islamic State’s West Africa branch was formed after a faction broke away from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in 2016.

Last month, eleven Christian hostages were reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists in Borno on Christmas Day.

A video released last month showed 13 hostages, 10 believed to be Christian and three Muslim. ISWAP claimed they spared the lives of two of the Muslims

The terror group said they killed the captives to avenge for the killing of their leaders Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

*Culled from Mail Online