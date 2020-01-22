34-year-old Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar urges fans to make money moves this 2020.
Halima says ”Make moves to grow and carry your brain with you”. The Kano born movie star also shared adorable photos.
Take a look…
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:23 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
34-year-old Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar urges fans to make money moves this 2020.
Halima says ”Make moves to grow and carry your brain with you”. The Kano born movie star also shared adorable photos.
Take a look…
What do you think?