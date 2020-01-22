Just as the dust raised by the torturing to death of one late Chima Ikwunado, a Mechanic, by the E-Crack unit attached to Mile One, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Human Rights Organization, the Civil Rights Council has expressed concern over the alleged growing history of torturing suspects in police custody in Rivers State.

The State Chairman of the Civil Rights Council, Prince Wiro, told journalists that Human Rights Organizations in the state had raised alarm on the excessive use of force to extract statements from suspects by policemen of the E-crack Unit of Mile One Police, pointing out that the E-Crack Unit in Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt, has a known history of torturing suspects in detention.

He noted that in October 2019, the Civil Rights Council raised alarm over three suspects who were detained for weeks and were forced to confess that they are kidnappers when they are not, it took several petitions to the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, and the Inspect General Police monitoring units to prevail on the E-Crack unit to release the three suspects.

Prince Wiro said their council has documented several of these inhuman treatments melted out to suspects detained at the Mile One Police Division for and forward same to the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The State Chairman of Civil Rights Council, Prince Wiro also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Attorney General of the State and human rights organizations to ensure that human rights abuses are curtailed in the state.

“He said Civil Rights Council has also conducted plans to write to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike and also copy the Hon. Attorney General of the state, Dr. Zaccheus Adango, detailing Human Rights abuses by the men of the Eagle Crack Police unit, which if not check may cause a crisis in the state.’’