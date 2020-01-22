By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper, activist, and entrepreneur, Ermias Joseph Asghedom popularly known as Nipsey Hussle will be honoured with for his works at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

According to the organisers of the annual Awards, the Recording Academy will be honoring the rapper with a star-studded tribute featuring John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG.

Grammy Awards executive produce Ken Ehrlich in a statement said Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large.

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance,” he said.

Hussle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles at about 3:19 pm on March 31, 2019.

He was only 33 when he died.

His alleged killer, Eric Holder, who has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon is currently awaiting trial.