Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has signed a three year contract with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning after his two-and-a-half-year spell in the Spanish La Liga with Alaves, the Chinese club confirmed on Wednesday.

Jiangsu Suning signed the 29-year-old for three million U.S. dollars after undergoing a successful medical test in Milan on Monday.

The combative midfielder arrived in Italy ahead of his move to the Blue and White side after fruitful negotiations.

Wakaso has been one of Alaves’ best players since joining them two seasons ago from Greek side Panathinaikos in 2017, making 70 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Wakaso has been something of an aggressor this season in Spain, racking up 11 yellow cards in 16 games which made him the most booked player in the La Liga.

Wakaso has previously played for Panathinaikos, Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Celtic, Las Palmas and Granada.

The tough tackling midfielder has represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, as well as four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

In total, he has made 58 appearances for the Black Stars since making his full international debut in 2012 against Malawi in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Wakaso will be Suning’s fifth foreign player along with Brazilian defender Joao Miranda, Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira, Croatian forward Ivan Santini and Italian striker Eder Martins.

Jiangsu Suning finished fourth last season in the Chinese top flight.