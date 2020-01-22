By Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS on Lagos Island, Lagos have arrested three suspected members of Eiye Confraternity cult group alleged to have been terrorizing and attacking residents of Odunfa Street area for long.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Qudus Davies, 29; Rasheed Okanlawan Ojo, 23 and Lakan Daurd, 23.

A Police source alleged that nemesis caught up with the suspects on 3 January, 2020 when the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS at Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, Lagos, DCP Durosimi Olatoye received a distress call from residents of Odunfa street that suspected cult members had invaded their area and were attacking them with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The Source disclosed that following the report, Olatoye deployed his crack team led by DCP Garuba Oseni to the scene to arrest the suspects and restore order to the area.

On sighting the Police, the suspects took to their heels, but the police succeeded in arresting the three suspects

while others managed to escape.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to Police were two cutlasses and a charm which one of the suspects, Qudus Davies said he used to protect himself from bullets.

During investigation, all the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime that they were members of Eiye Confraternity cult group who had been terrorizing and attacking residents of Odunfa street area of Lagos Island, Lagos for long.

The suspects were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge of belonging to unlawful society and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Police counsel, Abraham Fadipe told the court in charge No. I/01/2020 that the accused as members of Eiye Confraternity cult group had been terrorizing and attacking residents of Odunfa Street area of Lagos Island, Lagos for long before they were arrested.

Fadipe said the offences committed were punishable under sections 412, 41 and 168(b) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the Court and Magistrate F.F George granted them N70, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

George adjourned the case till 28 January, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Center till they perfected the bail conditions.