Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has tackled the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his comment on Amotekun.

Tinubu had on Wednesday broken his silence on Amotekun and called for dialogue to make it work.

Tinubu said there was need for the Southwest governors to meet with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on the issue of Amotekun.

But Fani-Kayode thinks Tinubu’s comment only ended up defending the Federal Government.

He described Tinubu’s long statement as ‘wishy washy’ and that he should stop defending the Federal Government.

He wrote on his twitter handle: “I read BAT’s wishy washy statement on Amotekun & his futile attempt to defend the FG. He should stop trying to defend the indefensible.

“If by now he does not know that the FG openly supports, encourages & protects those that kill our people then he is far dumber than I thought.”