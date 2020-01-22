Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has tackled the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his comment on Amotekun.
Tinubu had on Wednesday broken his silence on Amotekun and called for dialogue to make it work.
Tinubu said there was need for the Southwest governors to meet with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on the issue of Amotekun.
But Fani-Kayode thinks Tinubu’s comment only ended up defending the Federal Government.
He described Tinubu’s long statement as ‘wishy washy’ and that he should stop defending the Federal Government.
He wrote on his twitter handle: “I read BAT’s wishy washy statement on Amotekun & his futile attempt to defend the FG. He should stop trying to defend the indefensible.
“If by now he does not know that the FG openly supports, encourages & protects those that kill our people then he is far dumber than I thought.”
I’m appalled by Tinubu’s lack of commitment dedication, unwavering, fierce and total allegiance to the south west security mechanism codenamed Amotekun.
Having read through his long sermon and submissions, it’s clear as day he was evasive. His support is so shallow and underwhelming.
I understand the situation, he doesn’t want to offend his fulani slave masters. Hence his empty, cunning, craftily and cleverly woven submissions.
Tinubu should clearly take a stand. In one breath, you think he supports Amotekun, whereas in another breath he is on the side of fulani antagonists of Amotekun.
Tinubu can’t be here and there. He must take a stand now.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense