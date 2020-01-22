Aston Villa Football Club has announced the appointment of former England Women striker, Eniola Aluko as the club’s first-ever Sporting Director for Women’s Football.

The former Nigerian-British footballer announced her retirement from playing following a career that saw her represent the likes of Birmingham City, Chelsea and Juventus as well as clubs in the United States.

The 32-year-old sportswoman earned 102 caps for England over the course of her career.

Speaking on her new role after being made Villa Women’s first-ever sporting director, Aluko, who played for Chelsea and Juventus thanked a number of people who helped her land the job, including Aston Villa assistant coach, John Terry.

She said: ‘I’m very excited to transition into a sporting director role. I feel it’s something that I’m ready for at this point in my career. I’ve always been passionate about the women’s game, its development and setting cultures that drive excellence.

‘I’ll be helping to create a successful club in Aston Villa Women, and obviously I’m back home in Birmingham where it all started for me. I’m excited for this next step.’

Shealso wrote on Twitter: ‘A special thanks to Christian Purslow, corporate affairs director Paul Tyrell and assistant coach, the legend John Terry.’

I am delighted to announce my new role as sporting director of @AVWFCOfficial The clubs commitment, investment & ambition towards building a leading womens program of excellence is exciting and I am proud of this opportunity to lead within the historic Villa family. pic.twitter.com/D3pFTQVU60 — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) January 22, 2020

#FullCircle Back to my hometown Birmingham, the city where it all began⚽ — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) January 22, 2020