Sequel to the recent reshuffling of some members of the State Executive Council of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration, the newly elevated and appointed Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi has resumed office at the Ministry.

In a meeting with members of staff upon resuming office, Prince Elegushi noted that he was delighted to be at the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that his duty was to work and harness the efficiency of the workforce.

The Honourable Commissioner stated that he is willing and prepared to learn and enshrine a robust working relationship with members of staff while also promising to accommodate and welcome fresh ideas to move the Ministry forward.

Elegushi charged the members of staff that his administration is open to constructive criticism and tutelage to bring up germane issues to him promptly as he intends to run an open-door policy towards achieving the vision of the THEMES agenda which is geared to impact the lives of residents of the State.

The Commissioner further reiterated that the task before everyone in the Ministry was a daunting one as it covers religious and pilgrimage activities which he described as matters of international importance, while also soliciting for maximum cooperation and support to achieve resounding success in the area of international relations and portraying the people and government of Lagos State in positive lights.

He said” I thank you all for the warm welcome accorded me and therefore seek for your optimum support and loyalty during my tenure. Let us work in love as preached by the Holy Books”.

It will be recalled that prior to his deployment as Commissioner, Prince Elegushi has served in various capacities as a former Counselor, Council leader, Council Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area and Special Adviser on Transportation during the last dispensation.

Until his elevation, Prince Elegushi was as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District (CBD).