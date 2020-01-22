The Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arraigned one Akinola Ogunlewe alongside Babajide Soyode, before Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The defendants are being prosecuted on five-count charge, bordering on money laundering.

Count three of the charges reads: “That you, Akinola Ogunlewe and Abolaji Ogunlewe (at large) sometime in 2013, in Lagos , within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, being directors in BCE Consulting Engineers Limited a Designated Non-Financial Institution (“DNFI”) aided the said company in failing to comply with the requirements of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, a declaration of its activities as specified under section 5 (1)(a) of the money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As amended) and you there by committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the money Laundering (Prohibition) Act,2011 (As amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.