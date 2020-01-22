The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC) has expressed its unwavering commitment towards ensuring the formal sector is well positioned in the production and distribution of potable water to residents of the state.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Funke Adepoju who gave the assurance during a tour of Iju and Adiyan Water Works as well as Akute Intakes, said the present administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was determined to go the extra mile to provide clean water for the people in accordance with THEMES agenda, particularly on health and environment.

“As the Water Regulatory Agency for the state, we have a duty to monitor the status of water works in terms of empowerment, production, distribution and supply.

“During the course of this visit, a few recommendations for improved water supply would be escalated. The beauty of our visit is that Mr Governor has also visited and from our assessment, we cannot but appreciate the huge investment the State Government is making to ensure availability and sustainable management of potable water for residents in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on improved clean water and sanitation.

“Basically, the tour is pursuant to our duty as regulators to ensure that service providers act in the best interest of the people, and I must say that at every stage of the water production process, the level of compliance observed at the treatment plants to regulatory provision is commendable,” Adepoju said.

Also speaking, Production Manager, Akute Intakes of Lagos State Water Corporation, Engr Kolawole Olajide said though the plant was having some challenges affecting production, it was however gratifying that the government had expressed readiness to fix the issues

“We are excited that the state government is up and doing and we have got a lot of promises for the financial year 2020 from the government and the management of Lagos State Water Corporation that they are going to do some interventions which will improve the facilities from where we are operating now,” Olajide said.