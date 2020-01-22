Ousted Senator, Dino Melaye has issued the Nation Newspaper 24-hour ultimatum to retract a story on his mansion which he flaunted on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Melaye had taken to his Instagram page on Tuesday to showcase inner view of his mansion and thanked God.

He wrote: “Don’t ask me how. Ask God who has made me his personal project. God you are great…Great is your name. Dino MELAYE is thanking you every day.”

But the Nation reports that ‘Dino Melaye acquires multi-billion mansion (Photos)’

Melaye, on his Instagram page on Wednesday wrote: “I Give Nation Newspaper 24 hours to pull this story down and apologise.

“A house built before becoming a senator is newly acquired? They did not state address and manifest their disdain with the attached write up. National newspaper now practicing YELLOW Journalism.”