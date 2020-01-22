Raging Lassa Fever in Ondo State has killed 16 people in Akoko area, with 45 others affected by the deadly disease.

Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor called for a collaborative efforts to combat the deadly scourge of Lassa Fever.

Commissioner for Health, Dr wahab Adegbenro informed the parley that the fever was a transportable virus by a type of rat called muitimate, also known as mastomyns matalensis which breeds in a dirty environment.

An official of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, Dr Yaya Disu gave kudos to Ondo State government for its concern for the early control of the disease.

There was panic and apprehension as many patients who were sick now visit hospitals to know their health status.

A community leader, Marsha Ojuolape from Ikare Akoko said the tempo at which government took up this matter before when it first broke out had reduced before this new trend.

According to him, the fight against the disease should be a continuous efforts and not fire brigade approach. He called on stakeholders like traditional rulers, farmers, market women and volunteers to join hands with health workers to sensitise members of the public trough electronic media and town criers.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare. Dr. Wale Oguntuase urged members of the public to imbibe personal hygiene, particularly covering of their food so as not to allow rats have access to them.

He appealed to people with symptoms to visit medical facilities where qualified medical personnel will attend to them.

A director of environmental services in Akoko North West Local Government, Mr. Olusanya Ojo noted that government’s efforts on market and community sanitation were very effective in Akoko area.