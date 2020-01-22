By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy nominee and Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu widely known to as Burna Boy will be performing for the first time in Sierra Leone, on 11 April 2020.

The award-winning artiste will be playing at Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, courtesy of 1Africa 1Vision, an organisation run by Sierra Leonean music promoters and DJs.

The organisers, DJ Vet and events promoter Egerton Shabba, have confirmed that Burna Boy will visit their country.

Pilot CPO, a member of the organising team and Sierra Leone DJs Union president, told Vertex Media that “everything is in place.”

He further disclosed that the 1Africa 1Vision team is in talks with another big Nigerian artiste to join Burna Boy in Freetown. While local acts would also be contracted to perform at the concert.

This development is coming after the African Giant hitmaker thrilled many of his loyal fans who stood in the rain with him during his show in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The ‘Ye’ crooner took to his Twitter page on Sunday to drop snippets of his performance at the ‘Abidjan Giant show’, which held on Sunday — his first show for the year 2020.

In the video, some excited fans can be seen putting up their phone torches and screaming under the rain while the talented singer delivers his customary dance moves.

“Rocked out under the rain for 2 hours in Abidjan and everyone stayed put!! Love you lot forever! That was real love,” he penned an emotional caption for the video.

Rocked out under the rain for 2 hours in Abidjan and everyone stayed put!! Love you lot forever! That was real love ❤️🦍 pic.twitter.com/xvzOaJihyk — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 12, 2020

Burna Boy has been making waves in since the release of his last year album, African Giant, which is the most successful African album of the year with more than 600 million streams to date while amassing over 13 million listeners on Spotify.

The album has been nominated in the Best World Music Album category ahead of the Grammy Awards on 26 January. It also won the Best African Act Award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards and the Best International Act Award at the 2019 BET Awards, among other impressive accolades.