Boko Haram has killed a student of the University of Maiduguri who was recently abducted while returning to school, according to a local official on Wednesday.

The execution of the student identified as Daciya Dalep, from Nigeria’s central Plateau State, took place on Tuesday, said Yusuf Gagdi, a federal lawmaker representing that part of the country at the national parliament.

Gagdi said the student was kidnapped on January 9, on his way to school two weeks ago, by Boko Haram. In the video distributed by ISIS, the student was executed in a gruesome manner by an eight-year-old boy.

His killing was “inhuman”, said the lawmaker who confirmed that Boko Haram had released the video where Dalep was gruesomely executed on Tuesday.

“I am devastated by the excruciating loss of this promising young man, and more pathetically, in a gruesome manner, one could not wish for his arch-enemy,” Gagdi said.

The student’s execution by Boko Haram has, once again, brought to fore the nightmarish experience of people living in the insurgency ravaged northeastern part of Nigeria, he said, calling on governments at all levels to redouble efforts at ending Boko Haram’s militancy and other security threats in other parts of the country.

“It is most despicable that despite the resources sunk in fighting the insurgency, the nefarious activities of the insurgents fester, and more precious lives continue to perish in a wanton manner,” he noted.

