Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, a former executive director of Ecobank has assumed duty as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHED.

Before his appointment, Ajagbawa had spent 23 years in the banking sector and was in the past six years, after his retirement, involved in consulting and training, especially in the banking services industry, a statement by the company said.

He holds Doctor of Philosophy in International Business Management, from ISM, Paris. He also has a Bachelor of Science, BSc, (1985) and Master of Science, MSc (1996) in Economics both from the University of Lagos and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, FCA, having qualified in 1989.

Ajagbawa was also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, International Institute of Management Development, IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland and AMP INSEAD. He had published several academic articles in reputable journals and authored a book on staff engagement in a changing environment.

He said that no stone shall be left unturned until every debt owed PHED is recovered. He also promised that every contentious bill would be reconciled adding that improvement in service delivery to customers remains non-negotiable.

Dr Ajagbawa who is married and has children. His hobbies are lawn tennis and football.

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHED, supplies power to Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross-River states.