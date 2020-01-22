The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has begun a manhunt for suspects who opened fire at a shopping mall on the Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Two persons were injured.

The incident happened at Fashion Show Mall—3200 S Las Vegas Blvd. The area was locked down by the police and people warned to avoid the area.

“The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived”, the police tweeted.

According to KLAS, the gunfire broke out when a group of juveniles got into an argument. The suspected gunman fled the area and has not been apprehended.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement clears the mall. The famed Las Vegas Strip was partially shut down due to the investigation, reports said.