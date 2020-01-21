Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Tuesday called for collaboration among the relevant stakeholders on how to end the incessant vandalisation of pipelines in the State.

Speaking during a visit to the scene of the Abule Egba pipeline explosion which occurred last Sunday, the Deputy Governor, accompanied by some State officials, said such collaboration has become imperative, in view of lost lives and property occasioned by the handiwork of vandals, whose activities can bring tears and sorrows to the people.

According to him, Lagos State Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and relevant security agencies must put in place, measures that would deter these criminals from perpetuating evil acts.

Hamzat, who described the fire incident as “very unfortunate development’’, assured that government would fish out the perpetrators and punish them according to the laws of the land.

While expressing his displeasure on act of vandalism, he called on the residents to be more vigilant by reporting any suspicious moves by the vandals to the appropriate authorities.

“Please, endeavour to call security people on any of free toll emergency numbers for appropriate response to forestall any form of vandalisation of our infrastructure. We need the help of the community to provide information, the people doing these evil acts are not ghosts, they are human beings and can be caught. We must apprehend them. We will work with security operatives to catch them and make examples,” he said.

While commiserating with those affected by the fire incident, the Deputy Governor said the State government will meet with the families who are affected by the inferno and see what can be done to ameliorate their losses, adding that government will support the community in whatever they are doing to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

Briefing the Deputy Governor during the assessment, the Chairman, Agbado-Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Dr. Augustine Arogundade stated that the explosion was as a result of vandalisation of pipeline of the NNPC by vandals on Saturday.

He, therefore called on NNPC to institute a taskforce to monitor and police the pipeline against vandalism.

Also speaking at the site of the incident, the Director of Operations, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Engr. Olatunde Akinsanya stated that the agency has commenced holistic enumeration to ascertain the impact of the fire outbreak in collaboration with the Agbado-Oke-Odo LCDA to know the number of people and families displaced as well as properties lost.

In addition, he said the Director-General of LASEMA has directed the commencement of preparation to receive the displaced people at two of the relief camps at Igando and Agbowa.