Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress can now boast of nine members in the state assembly as nine lawmakers defected to his party.

The defectors came from the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Action Alliance.

The lawmakers who defected are Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) from AA; Chyna Iwuanyanwu(Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara(Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) PDP.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) APGA, Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema)PDP.

The speaker, Collins Chiji, read their letters of defection on Tuesday.