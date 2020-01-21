President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed the return of the black boxes from the crashed airliner and compensations to the families of the victims during his meeting with Mohammad Eslami, special representative of the Iranian government.

“We will never be able to bring back parents, children, and relatives to their families. The only thing we can give them is justice. And justice means truth. I promised the families and loved ones of the deceased. I promised the people of Ukraine that the truth would be established,” Zelensky said.

The Iranian side had complied with most arrangements in clarifying the circumstances of the tragedy, he said.

According to the press service, a group of Iranian representatives will visit the Eastern European country shortly to inspect Ukraine’s technical capabilities to decipher the black boxes.

“The parties agreed that all remnants of the aircraft preserved after the accident should be returned to Ukraine,” it added.

On Jan. 8, a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Tehran to Kiev crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

On Jan. 11, Iran admitted that it had “unintentionally” shot down the jetliner.