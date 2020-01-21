American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea is facing another heartbreaking diagnosis.

Ahead of her upcoming documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift told Variety in a new interview that her mother had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for cancer.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom but for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness,” Swift who became the youngest artist signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house at 14 told the magazine.

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift continued.

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

In an essay she wrote for Elle magazine last March, Swift revealed that “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again.

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem.”