Nigeria’s apex court on Tuesday ended the dream of Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of becoming governor, as it endorsed the victory of Samuel Ortom as governor of Benue State.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Jime and the APC challenging the victory of Ortom in the governorship election last year.

The court dismissed the case for lack of merit, affirming Ortom as winner of the poll.

The panel of seven Justices led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its governorship candidate for lacking in merit.