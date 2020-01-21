President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the opposition parties not to disparage the entire political system whenever court verdicts are unfavourable.

”Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system,” Buhari said in a special message to congratulate his party on the victories of Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Although the statement did not mention the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the advisory, “not to disparage the entire system” was unmistakably meant for the PDP leaders who since Sunday had organised a series of protests against the Supreme Court judgment over the election in Imo.

The justices nullified the election of incumbent Emeka Ihedioha and declared the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor on 9 March, 2019 because INEC ignored Uzodinma’s votes in 388 polling units. When the votes were added to INEC’s initial tally, Uzodinma came on top.

The PDP went ballistic since then, criticising the judgment, calling for its reversal and the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko.

But today two PDP governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, had their elections confirmed by the court, along with two APC governors.

While congratulating all the APC governors who the Supreme Court affirmed their elections, Buhari urged the electorate and politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

“It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

“Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, felicitated with APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee and all members for their loyalty and consistency.

He noted that the loyalty had translated to many victories for the party, particularly in the politically strategic states of Kano and Plateau after tough legal challenges.

“I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court.

”It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost,’’ he added.