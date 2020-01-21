Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Central Africa, and Liberia in the qualifying race to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The draw ceremony for Qatar 2022 World Cup fixtures took place at the Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

The 14 winners from the first round of the qualifiers joined Africa’s top-ranked 26 sides in the draw.

The 40 teams were then split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.

The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in-home and away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar 2022.

The Super Eagles were placed in Pot 1 along with the continent’s heavyweights like; Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, and Morocco.

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, and the Congo.

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central Africa Republic , Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.

However, the group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Biisau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

The world cup tournament is scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the last three editions of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Brazil, and Russia.

However, after getting an easy group on Tuesday and with a coach who has been with the team since August 2016, Nigerians obviously expect nothing less than a smooth passage to Qatar.