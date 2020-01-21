Former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo (pictured left) has denied allegations that he ordered the assassination of ex-team-mate Darko Kovacevic after the press in Serbia made strong allegations against him.

Kovacevic (pictured below) was shot in Athens, Greece just outside his home by assassins on the 7th of January, but luckily only his wrist and knee got injured.

“I saw a man getting out of a car with a gun in his hand and coming towards me, I instinctively dived to the right and he fired at me. Then he ran, got into the car and disappeared.” Kovacevic said about the shooting according to the Mirror.

Greek Police began investigations into the incident and even though no conclusions have been reached and no person arrested yet, a Serbian outlet Telegraf (via La Gazzetta Dello Sport) claimed that Kovacevic’s former teammate Bravo ‘ordered’ the assassination attempt because Kovacevic had damaging information about a match-fixing scandal that Bravo was heavily involved in.

Bravo was among 11 people arrested by police after an investigation by Spanish authorities relating to a possible case of match-fixing in May 2018 and Serbian outlet Telegraf claim Bravo ordered the attack either as an assassination or a warning shot.

Bravo, a team-mate of Kovacevic at Olympiacos from 2007 and 2009, has now come out to deny the allegations. claiming it’s ‘all nonsense’

Speaking to Radio Marca’s ‘A Diario’, Bravo said; “A magazine in Serbia reported it and I was stunned that it said I ordered the murder of [Darko] Kovacevic. The only thing that matters [to them] is selling [magazines], and saying I wanted to kill Darko sells more. It’s a crazy story, it’s nonsense.”

Bravo went on to claim that he has a good relationship with Kovacevic. “I will say it again, the relationship is great,” he said.

“It [the report] is something that has neither legs nor a head. It is a complete invention, madness. He hasn’t gotten into any trouble and he doesn’t know why this has happened. He has earned a lot of money from football… I’ve told him to stay calm.”