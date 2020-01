Ousted Senator, Dino Melaye has showcased his new mansion on Instagram.

Melaye, who lost the Kogi West Senatorial District election to Senator Smart Adeyemi in November has been very active on Instagram.

The former lawmaker took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to showcase pictures of inner view of the mansion and thanked God.

He wrote: “Don’t ask me how. Ask God who has made me his personal project. God you are great…Great is your name. Dino MELAYE is thanking you every day.”