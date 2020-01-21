The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governors Forum, has congratulated four of its members whose elections were affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The governors are Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

The forum gave the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr Osaro Onaiwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onaiwu said that the apex court by its judgements affirmed the wishes of the people who not only voted but defended their votes and the mandates they granted the governors during the gubernatorial elections of March 2019.

He said that the court’s verdicts did not come as a surprise because of the massive support the quartet received from the people and residents of their states during the election.

“The affirmation of their mandates clears the path for the governors to settle down in the enormous tasks of taking their states to greater heights without any further distractions,” he said.

He added that the victories were testimonies to the transparent, credible, democratic, free and fair electoral process that produced them and the other PDP Governors.

Onaiwu advised the governors to use the opportunity to do more in delivering democratic dividends to the people who not only put their hopes on them but gave them their trust and undiluted loyalty even in the face of intimidation.

He assured the governors of the forum’s unflinching support and loyalty as they continue to serve their various states with integrity, dedication and uncommon patriotism.

The DG described PDP governors as leaders who put the interests of their people above personal advantage “and they deserve to be so acknowledged in all spheres of their endeavours.

“These are leaders who perfectly fit into the category of selfless politicians and deserve the people’s supports to excel.”