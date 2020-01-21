Oxford English Dictionary has added 29 colloquial Nigerian expressions to its dictionary after a review carried out in January 2020.

Some of the words added are Okada, Danfo, Mama Put, Agric, Barbing Salon, Gist, Kannywood and others.

A statement from Oxford English Dictionary’s World English Editor, Danica Salazar said ”The majority of these new additions are either borrowings from Nigerian languages, or unique Nigerian coinages that have only begun to be used in English in the second half of the twentieth century, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s,”

Also, ‘next tomorrow’ is one of the new entries in the dictionary and the expression is regarded as the oldest among the over 25 uniquely Nigerian words/expressions.

Below is the full list