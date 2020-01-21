Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and counsels representing the party in the Benue governorship election petition have commended the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the election of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

They said this in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after the Supreme Court delivered the judgments that affirmed the election of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Mr Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who represented Benue PDP, lauded the judgment, saying the apex court verdict affirmed the judgments by the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Uche said: “We are very happy and please with the judgment in respect of Benue State. We are also contended, beginning with the Election Petition Tribunal.

“When you look at bidding and evidence, you can see that the case was structurally effective and confidentially efficient.

“As we are seeing today, the Supreme Court has affirmed both the judgments of Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal, dismissing the petition.”

According to him, the mandate given by the good people of Benue State to Gov. Ortom has been judicially approved.

Mr Bassey Hon, who is also the PDP counsel, thanked God for the judgment, saying that the judgment demonstrated that the court remained the last hope of common men.

Hon said that the apex court affirmed the election of his client, Ortom because the petitioners were not able to prove their case.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Benue, Mr Michael Gusa, described the judgment as victory for the good people of the state, who gave their mandates to Ortom to lead them.

Mr Samuel Odeh, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, said the party and its members accepted the decision of the Supreme Court in good faith.

Odeh said: We have accepted the decision of the apex court which is the highest court of the land. When you cross to this line, it is conclusive. So, as a party, we have accepted this verdict.

“And for the people of Benue, I want to say that the struggle continues. We have lost the quality governor in the person of Emmanuel Jimi.

“I hope that one day the people of Benue will realise this.”