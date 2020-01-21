By Taiwo Okanlawon

Less than a week to the 2020 Grammy Award billed for January 26, Nigerians have taken different social media platforms to express their positive opinion, saying they strongly believe Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, will win the Award.

Burna Boy has been making headlines since he dropped ‘African Giant, his award-winning project.

Burna Boy’s nomination was announced in a statement on the Grammy Awards’ website on Wednesday. He was shortlisted for his album, ‘African Giant’ in the Best World Music Album category.

He is competing for the award with Altin Gun (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat), Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’ayiti) and Angelique Kidjo (Celia).

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

Ahead of the event, many Nigerians fans of the ‘Ye’ crooner reflecting on the singer’s career so far in the Nigerian entertainment industry believe he will clinch the awards.

The 2020 Grammys show will be held in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center, while Alicia Keys will be returning to host the ceremony following the success of her first time in 2019.

See some reactions;

You are coming home with this award biko….you said in AFRICAN GIANT THAT;

"Can't nobody do it better‚ check am and see

I know say one day e go better‚ I go carry grammy

Because anything wey better require planning" @burnaboy @burnaboy#Burna #Burnaboy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1g0A4s6waI — IMO brezzident🍑🍑 (@__Dorah) January 21, 2020

If our Burna Boy does not collect the Grammy this week y’all should call me a bastard 💙❤️#GRAMMYs #Burna pic.twitter.com/lyjDsY3HxQ — Chiadi Nelson♔ (@ChiadiNelson) January 21, 2020

Burna boy up for the Grammy sealed and packed . — muzammil (@finemanhocS) January 21, 2020

Burnaboy winning the Grammy will be loud — ALWAYS ON TRAXK (@djtraxk) January 21, 2020

Did you know that ?

Even if Burna boy doesn't win the Grammy awards he still gets $50,000 for nomination — BISCOLUMBO (@thebiscolumbo) January 21, 2020

If @burnaboy wins that Grammy just call him the GOAT forget that wizkid talk https://t.co/XUgaW2XntR — Andrew Prosper (@Prosperexhibit) January 21, 2020

5 more days for us to carry our Grammy🙌🏽

Come to think of it.. 🤔 Burna Boy should have a name for his friends, something like Marlians, any suggestions of what Burna Boy’s fans should be called? pic.twitter.com/Bh5NY0HPwo — Grammy (@Charles_skye01) January 21, 2020

Grammy Awards please honor Roddy Ricch and Burna Boy with their respective awards. they deserve it. No cap. — BiG JoE💮🇳🇬 (@Khome_J) January 21, 2020

If you like.. Be Wizkid FC.. That one na for your pocket.. If he wins.. The whole world will put burna boy as the greatest African artist ahead of Wizkid.. Burna has won everything award in Africa.. He's now nominated for brits 2 and Grammy.. If he wins Grammy.. Him Don pass wiz — kelechi collins orji (@kcorji) January 21, 2020

#Grammy Burna boy has a place in the Grammy Award. — Bizzy Brain (@FemiJamesSamue1) January 21, 2020

@burnaboy just won the Grammy award right now in the spirit world , let's wait for physical pictures 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — ale freeway👽 (@alefreewayy) January 21, 2020

So burna boy gonna make us proud again, Anthony Joshua did . Grammy way 🚀🚀 — MR- question (@seyi__funmi1) January 21, 2020

If burna boy wins this Grammy we gonna start using this note.. Is called BB note. pic.twitter.com/1nVDPiG8qk — Paris💛 (@Paris4770) January 21, 2020

Burna Boy deserves the Grammy award for Best World Music Album and I hope he gets it. — Feven (@FevenA) January 21, 2020

Nigerians want Oluwa Burna to bring back The Grammy! "I really want @abdulsobo to win that Grammy Award. Will change a lot for the culture and motivate a lot of the young lads." #bonanaijamusic #burnaboy https://t.co/Pjzcbx9MNi — BONA NAIJA MUSIC (@bonanaijamusic) January 21, 2020

Burnaboy wins the grammy's and everywhere go scatter #OLUWABURNA 💈🔥 — Baby Boy (@Maddest_NG) January 21, 2020

When will Nigeria start been grateful to Port Harcourt .. in 2001 we produced Miss World, Agbani Darego now 2020 we are also about to produce a Grammy Winner, Burna Boy …there is something about PH and greatness#playlikeplay — playLikePlay (@IamOchor) January 21, 2020